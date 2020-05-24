Showers and storms move in Sunday with cooler temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) –Sunday’s high temperatures will only reach the low 60s. Most of the day will have cloudy skies with showers and storms moving in after noon.

The storms will be strongest southeast of Denver across the plains where a marginal risk for severe storms is in place. Hail and gusty winds will be the main threat. Some areas that see a stronger storm could receive up to a half an inch of rain.

Memorial Day will also be cool with high temperatures in the 60s and chances for afternoon and evening storms.

Drier and warmer weather moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will return to the 80s by Wednesday and will continue through the end of the week.