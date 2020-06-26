Severe weather threatens Friday plans, weekend to warm-up with fewer storms: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Severe thunderstorms will flow from the mountains to the Plains Friday afternoon and evening, with hail being the highest threat for the city.

The strongest storms in the mid-afternoon will surround Denver but additional storms from the mountains will try to move over the city through the evening.

Any thunderstorm Friday will be capable of hail and gusty wind threats.

The strongest storms will produce large hail (lime size) and a remote chance of a tornado. Heavy rainfall and gusty wind will also be impacts from the strongest storms.

For the most part, the severe weather chance near the city will be in the afternoon, and then the threat of damaging weather moves onto the Plains for the evening.

Denver and the Front Range will clear from the evening storms and we are back to this June’s status quo, which has been highs in the 80s to 90s with stray storms.

That will be the forecast for this weekend: upper 80s Saturday and 90s Sunday with a few thunderstorms floating through.

For your planning purposes, the storm timeline is primarily 3 to 8 p.m. both days, but given how hit-and-miss the storms will be, most plans will be OK for your weekend.

Early next week, heat builds across the state with 90s and a couple of 100s expected Monday.