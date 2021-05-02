Severe thunderstorms and hail possible Sunday



DENVER (KDVR) — A vigorous storm system moves into the region today, with thunderstorms erupting in the plains after lunchtime.

There is a slight chance for severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat today is very low, but a landspout or weak twister one can not be ruled out in the eastern plains from Elizabeth to Limon.

Overall, the biggest part of this weather story is the welcome and much-needed rain. While storms will steal the headlines this afternoon, the rainfall totals are likely to range from 1 to 3 inches across the Front Range, representing more hope to tamp this drought down to only minimal levels.

This is all fantastic news as we head into the drier and hotter months of summer.

Temperatures will also be pushed back, after our near-record high of 86 degrees yesterday, today it’ll be closer to 70 degrees, followed by 40s and 50s for the start of the work week, with persistent rains tomorrow and a few lingering showers Tuesday. If you’ve been holding off on firing up that AC for the season, you’re in luck.

While Denver and the plains face rain over the next several days, heavy mountain snow has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning from this afternoon through tomorrow, where over a foot of snow could fall.

While the heaviest snow will accumulate above 10,000 feet, much of the High Country in Summit County, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Indian Peak Wilderness will see travel-crippling totals, especially on the passes.

By late next week, the system will be just a memory, the grass and flowers watered and happy, and we’ll see a return to highs near 80 degrees. Springtime in Colorado can be exciting and the weather forecast over the next few days is certainly no exception.