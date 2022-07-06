DENVER (KDVR) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 9 p.m. for northeastern Colorado including the Front Range and Fort Collins. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to these storms. Heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning and hail will be the main threats.

As the severe storm season is upon us in eastern Colorado, there is a chance for strong to severe storms in the forecast for both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Tornado warnings were issued for several areas, although there have been no confirmed tornados as of 3:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, scattered storms will fire up in the early afternoon hours and slide east. There will be several rounds of storms throughout the afternoon and evening before they slide east late Wednesday night.

There is a marginal and slight risk for storms to turn severe across eastern Colorado on Wednesday. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail will be the main threats.

Thursday will be similar with highs in the mid-80s and scattered afternoon and evening storms. The risk for severe storms (shown below) is marginal along and east of Interstate 25 with hail and gusty winds possible.

Storm chances will go down to 10% on Friday as temperatures heat up to the mid-90s. Most places will stay dry on Friday.

Dry weather will stick around through the weekend with only a 10% chance for an isolated storm on Sunday. Temperatures will be close to or hit 100 degrees on both days.

The record high on Saturday is 98 degrees set in 2021.

Storm chances will return on Monday and Tuesday of next week.