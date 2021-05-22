Severe storms possible Saturday – Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

A storm system will move across Colorado from the west to the east through this evening. We are expecting snow in parts of the mountains especially the San Juans in the southwest corner of the state and severe storms for others.

As the storms pass across Denver and the Front Range today, some thunderstorms will develop in the late afternoon to evening.

A few of these storms could become severe and generate gusty wind and hail.

The best chance for storms will be across the eastern plains, mainly areas east of the airport.

Sunday is dry with more sunshine and more wind in Denver. Another round of storms will target the eastern plains again on Sunday.

The forecast is looking dry and warm through the remainder of next week and weekend.