DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the risk of severe storms on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said the thunderstorms will be very isolated.

Here are a few important points to know:

The severe risk will be mainly east of Denver

Large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible

The timing of the thunderstorms will be short, between 3-6 p.m.

The area from Fort Collins to portions of Denver and south are in a marginal threat for severe weather. Areas east of that zone are in a slight risk area for severe weather, including hail and high winds.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.