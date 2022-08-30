DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures hit the 90s on Tuesday afternoon making it the 56th 90-degree or above day of 2022. The heat will continue the rest of the week with storms returning Wednesday.

High temperatures will climb to about 90 degrees on Wednesday with a 20% chance for scattered storms in the afternoon. The strongest storms will stay east of Interstate 25 on the plains where a marginal risk for severe storms (green) is in place.

The main threats with storms on Wednesday will be hail and strong wind gusts.

After Wednesday, a dry pattern will move into Colorado for the next several days.

Temperatures will hit the low to mid-90s each day.

Labor Day weekend will stay hot and dry on the Front Range.