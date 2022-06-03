DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the upper 70s in Denver on Friday with scattered afternoon storms.

Storms will fire up around 1 or 2 p.m. on the Front Range and will quickly slide east across the plains.

There is a marginal and slight risk for severe storms in place along and east of I-25. Large hail and strong winds will be the main threats.

Temperatures will heat up to the 80s this weekend with a 10% chance for storms each afternoon.

Storm chances will go up on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures cooling to the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.