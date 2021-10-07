Several storms to bring rain and snow chances along with cooler temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) – We will have another partly sunny day on Friday in metro Denver with afternoon readings reaching the upper 70s once again. It will be a little breezy at times. There will be spotty rain and snow showers in the Colorado mountains especially late on Friday.

Additional rain and snow will fall in the mountains on Saturday and Sunday. It will be windy at times up there too. Those weather conditions will likely mean the end to the Fall colors as leaves will be blown away.

A cold front will move across metro Denver and the Front Range late on Saturday. It will generate some gusty wind at times as it passes. There could also be a few rain showers. Temperatures will be in the 70s on Saturday ahead of the cold front and then in the 60s behind it on Sunday which looks dry and sunny.

We have another cold front moving through Colorado on Tuesday into Wednesday. This one will deliver accumulating snow to the Colorado mountains. Some higher areas could get more than six inches especially the northern mountains.

In Denver that cold front will take our temperatures into the 60s on Tuesday followed by 50s on Wednesday. There will be some overnight lows in the 30s, but staying above freezing. We will also have rain showers both days. And, there is the possibility of a rain/snow mix early on Wednesday to the north and south of downtown with little accumulation expected at this time.