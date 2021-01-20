Several storms to bring chances for snow to Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A slow-moving storm spinning off southern California will start to head our way on Thursday. The forecast track keeps the best chance for snow over the southern Colorado mountains. The central and northern mountains will see light snow with little accumulation.

That same storm will eventually lift some light snow across Denver and the Front Range from late Saturday into Sunday. Right now, accumulation looks to be light with around an inch possible by Sunday afternoon.

Another storm will follow the same southern path bringing more accumulating snow to the southern Colorado mountains on Monday into Tuesday.

Again, Denver will see some light snow late Monday and early Tuesday with light accumulation possible at around an inch.