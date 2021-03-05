Several dry and warm days before rain and snow return

DENVER (KDVR) — The weather across Colorado will be quiet with mainly sunny skies through your weekend and into early next week. There could be a few spotty snow showers at times in the mountains, but no significant accumulation is expected.

Temperatures at this time of year in Denver average in the low 50s. We will be running about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. That will give us afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. It is possible that some metro communities on Monday could reach 70 degrees.

And, as is typical in March, we can see big swings in weather. We will quickly change back to rain and snow showers with cooler 40s by the end of next week. There is the possibility that late Thursday into Friday we could get accumulating snow. We are watching for that chance.