DENVER (KDVR) — With a mix of sun and clouds, highs will be seasonal Thursday with afternoon showers and storms along the Front Range in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Afternoon storms

Partly cloudy skies keep temperatures closer to seasonal averages for our Thursday.

Showers and storms can pop up in the early afternoon and linger through the evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 1.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies

Clouds slowly clear overnight after the evening showers. Temperatures remain near seasonal lows in the lower 50s with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on June 1.

Looking ahead: Cooler rainy weekend

Friday rounds out the workweek with mild highs in the lower 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon storms are in the forecast for Friday afternoon.

Saturday is cooler as highs struggle to get out of the upper 60s with cloudy skies. Shower and storm chances are higher for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday also has storm chances through the second half of the day with highs around the 70-degree mark.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day outlook for Denver on June 1.

Low 70s are here for Monday with small chances for showers and storms.

Tuesday and Wednesday look mild with mild highs in the middle 70s. Shower and storm chances continue to increase through the middle of next week.