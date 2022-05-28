DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday night in Denver will have extra clouds lingering with mild lows. Temperatures dip to the lower 50s with a slowing wind.

Sunday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with more seasonal temperatures in the middle 70s. Rain chances arrive later in the day as winds begin to pick up. Don’t expect a washout, but rain chances can linger into Monday morning.

Clouds and some rain stick around on Monday morning, but sunshine should peek through in the afternoon. Highs will be below average in the upper 60s with a brisk afternoon wind.

Tuesday will gradually add clouds throughout the day with rain arriving in the afternoon. Showers can last overnight and into Wednesday, keeping temperatures below average. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the middle 60s. Clouds slowly clear on Wednesday afternoon with lighter winds.

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures are back for Thursday afternoon. It will get even warmer on Friday afternoon with highs reaching the 80-degree mark. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast as we head into the weekend with light winds. Highs remain warm in the lower 80s on Saturday.