Seasonal temps, sunshine for Thursday

Seasonal temperatures will return as we head through the day on Thursday. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds as highs jump back into the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be breezy across the state, with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour possible across the eastern half of the state.

A few isolated snow showers can be expected across portions of the northern and central mountains Thursday afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The warm up will continue heading into the end of the work week. Highs on Friday will hit the mid-50s with plenty of sunshine.

A mixture of upper 50s and lower 60s can be expected Saturday. The warm temps combined with a mostly sunny sky should make for a very enjoyable weekend outdoors.

Clouds will build through the morning and midday hours on Sunday. The mountains will pick up on some morning snow showers, with the chance of scattered rain showers for the metro and eastern plains by the afternoon. As temperatures drop overnight, expect rain to transition to snow throughout the state. Snow chances will continue for the region through the Monday morning commute.

Expect scattered snow showers to stay in the forecast through Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s.