Seasonal temps, evening storms ahead on Thursday

Thursday’s forecast offers a gradual increase of cloud cover, with showers returning by the afternoon and evening. Storms will be scattered, mainly favoring the foothills and I-25 corridor. Storms will linger until midnight, producing strong wind, small hail and strong wind. Highs today will be seasonal, making it into the 60-70s.

We’ll be noticeably warmer for Friday, with highs soaring back into the 80s and 90s across the Front Range. Expect a gradual increase in clouds, with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower .

Be prepared for widespread showers and thunderstorms for the weekend. Storms will develop during the afternoon and evening hours across the state. Any storms that form will produce strong wind, heavy rain, lightning and hail. Saturday and Sunday will also offer some of the warmest temperatures of the week, with highs in the 80-90s across the Front Range.

The unsettled weather will stay in the forecast both Monday and Tuesday with highs staying above average, in the 80s.