Seasonal temps, afternoon storms ahead for Sunday

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler this afternoon thanks to a passing cold front. Highs will still reach average, in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but will be a drastic drop from yesterday.

Forecast highs for Sunday, July 19th

This cold front will also bring in a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Storms will start in the mountains late this morning, moving along the I-25 corridor in the early afternoon hours. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for the eastern plains, where damaging wind, large hail and an isolated tornado will be possible .



The start of our work week will bring a couple of passing systems, keeping temps in the upper 80s both Monday and Tuesday. Expect a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We’ll warm back into the low 90s for the second half of the work week with minimal chances of showers.