DENVER (KDVR) — After a cold week, the sunshine returns to warm the state back up this weekend and in time for the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Saturday will see sunny skies with a brisk afternoon wind, highs this afternoon will be around the seasonal average in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be even warmer as highs climb to the 60-degree mark and winds stay breezy.

Temperatures dip a little on Monday but stay above average in the middle 50s.

Sunshine will last through the middle of the week with highs in the upper 60s on Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds build up on Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 50s. Rain is expected to arrive later in the evening and can transition to snow overnight. The precipitation will wrap up on Thursday evening with highs in the upper 40s.