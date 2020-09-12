Seasonal Sunshine this Weekend – Enjoy!

Our roller-coaster record breaking weather is coming to a halt and giving us a nice and calm weekend.

Beautiful day Saturday, starting cool in the 50s and then warming to the upper 70s for the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine with calm winds.

Sunday will stay just as sunny but a touch warmer with highs into the low 80s.

Into next week we have a high-pressure ridge building back in which means we are in for a warm and dry pattern. The extended forecast builds our temperatures back to the mid to upper 80s through midweek.

Our next system arrives late in the week with a slight drop in temperatures and chance for some rain for the region and snow for the mountains.

The long-range outlook has two potential systems to impact the area, one late next week with a dip in temperatures and the second about a week later.