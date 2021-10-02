Seasonal sunshine for first weekend of October

DENVER (KDVR) — We are looking at nice conditions across metro Denver and the Front Range for the first weekend of October. Saturday will bring seasonal temperatures in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be warmer in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies – making it a great day for the Broncos game.

Most of next week will stay dry and pleasantly warm with highs running slightly above average in the middle to upper 70s. The long-range forecast does hint at a chance for rain showers to return by the following weekend.