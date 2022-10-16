DENVER (KDVR) — The weather in Denver will be sunny and dry all week with above-average temperatures.

Weather tonight: Freeze warnings and frost advisories

Lows in Denver Sunday night will be chilly in the middle to upper 30s. Metro Denver and Boulder are under frost advisories from midnight through 9 a.m. Monday. The Palmer Divide, northern Front Range, and all of the Eastern Plains are under a freeze warning from midnight through 9 a.m. Monday.

Pinpoint Weather Team forecast: Cold tonight

Weather tomorrow: Seasonal and sunny

Monday starts the week with sunny skies and highs in the middle 60s.

Pinpoint Weather Team forecast: Sunny and seasonal Monday

Workweek weather: Dry ahead

Tuesday has highs in the upper 60s with sunny skies. Wednesday through Friday will be sunny and warm with highs in the middle 70s.

Pinpoint Weather Team forecast: seven-day forecast

Weekend weather: Warm, possible rain/snow moves in

Saturday a few clouds build in but highs remain warm in the middle 70s.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is always tracking the latest chances for precipitation in your seven-day forecast. While it is going to stay dry all week, the Pinpoint Weather Team is watching next weekend.

Saturday into Sunday could be interesting with models showing chances for rain and snow in the higher elevations late Saturday into Sunday. Cooler temperatures will stick around on Sunday, highs only make it to the middle 60s.