DENVER (KDVR) — Skies over Denver stay clear Saturday night with mild lows in the upper 70s and a light wind.

Sunday finishes off the week with abundant sunshine and seasonal highs in the middle to upper 70s. As the sun sets in the evening, temperatures for the Broncos game will dip into the upper 60s.

Monday kicks off the workweek with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the lower 80s. Tuesday has a few extra clouds with highs staying in the low 80s with a light sprinkle in the mountains. We are back to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday has afternoon clouds with highs in the low 80s and the chance for a light shower. Friday also has the chance for a late-day shower with highs right at 80 degrees.

Next weekend is the start of October and it begins with highs in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies.