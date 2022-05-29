DENVER (KDVR) — Keep your outdoor plans for the rest of the holiday weekend but keep an eye to the sky!

Sunday we will have partly to mostly cloudy skies, more seasonal temperatures in the 70s, and scattered storms.

Rain and storms move through as winds begin to pick up. A few storms, mainly for the northeast corner, could reach the strong to severe side. The main concerns will be high winds and hail.

Don’t expect a washout, but rain and storms can linger into Monday morning.

Snow showers stay out to the west and light.

Monday will dry out during the day with even cooler temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday will gradually add clouds throughout the day with rain back by the afternoon. Showers can last overnight and into Wednesday morning keeping temperatures below average.

Clouds slowly clear out on Wednesday afternoon with lighter winds, then a nice warmup with just isolated summertime storms.