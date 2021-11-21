Seasonal Sunday, Warming up Monday and Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Dry sunny weather returns on today with high temperatures where right we should be, in the low 50s.

Temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon it will be breezy with more clouds moving in with our next system.

Snow showers move in for the western half of the state by Wednesday morning.

There is a 20% chance for snow showers on Wednesday morning but it is still too far out to know if Denver and the Front Range will see any accumulation. As of right now, the bigger impacts will stay in southern Colorado.

Thanksgiving will be dry with highs in the 50s.