DENVER (KDVR) — There will be just a few showers possible over the weekend in the Denver weather forecast. Temperatures will cool on Sunday thanks to a passing cold front.

Daily temperatures for the next 10 days in Denver

Weather tonight: Few showers and comfortable

There is a very low chance for a few spotty showers or sprinkles early Friday evening. Otherwise, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy across the state.

The wind will be light in most places. Temperatures look comfortable with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s in metro Denver and even more refreshing lows in the 40s in the Colorado mountains.

Overnight lows by Saturday morning across Colorado

Weather tomorrow: Warm afternoon with isolated showers

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday across Colorado. There is a low chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in metro Denver.

The slightly better chance will be over the mountains and higher elevations to the west and south of the city.

Forecast highs on Saturday from Pinpoint Weather

Looking ahead: Little rain chances with more summer heat

A passing cold front gives the Denver metro the best chance (not great) for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. There is only an isolated chance on Monday and on Friday.

The rest of next week is looking sunny and dry.

Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast from Pinpoint Weather

After a brief dip in temperatures on Sunday and Monday, the forecast is calling for afternoon highs to return to seasonal levels in the upper 80s. Denver will have a few days just a little warmer, with readings reaching 90 degrees.