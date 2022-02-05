Seasonal Saturday, Chilly Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — Today we kick off the weekend with plenty of sunshine along the Front Range but clouds will be moving through and sticking around for tonight. Temperatures are staying seasonal but it will be gusty so keep a warm layer around.

Overnight a light snow chance in the northern and central mountains with light totals and clearing by tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are slightly cooler on the backside of that weak cold front tomorrow, but sunshine sticks around.

The start of the workweek sees highs making it to the mild side, 50s and sunny.

There is the small chance for some flurries on Wednesday with extra clouds across the state. Sunshine and warmer temperatures in the lower 50s then return for the end of the week.