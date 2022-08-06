DENVER (KDVR) — Storm chances increase through the weekend as the monsoon moves in across the state.

Today’s high temperatures will hit the 90s in Denver with a 30% chance for late afternoon storms.

Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend with a 60% chance of storms.

There will be scattered storms Sunday afternoon and evening with a cold front that will drop high temperatures to the low 80s.

There could be up to an inch or two of rain in some spots while only a few tenths of an inch of accumulation is possible further west.

Monday will be slightly drier and warmer with a 30% chance for storms. Hot afternoons return with the days in the low 90s for the rest of the week.