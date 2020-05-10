Seasonal Mother’s Day before rain Monday

Temperatures will get closer to average as we end our weekend on Mother’s Day. Expect highs in the 60-70s across the Front Range, with 50-60s possible in the mountains with light wind.

Forecast highs for Sunday, May 10th

Changes will move in as we start the new work week. Clouds will quickly build on Monday, bringing in the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Showers will start in the high country by Monday morning, moving into the metro and I-25 corridor by the midday and afternoon. It will be noticeably cooler, with highs only making it into the 50s with periods of heavy rain. Our severe weather risk remains low, but lightning and strong wind will be possible. Showers will clear out Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Monday will be our best chance of widespread, heavy rain across the state this week. We’ll keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms nearly every afternoon for the rest of the work week with highs getting back into the 60-70s across the Front Range.