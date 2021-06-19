Seasonal heat with scattered storms this weekend

Saturday will still bring the heat but much more tolerable, temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.

We will have increasing clouds and another round of late-day scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could turn severe out on the far eastern plains of Colorado. Larger hail and gusty wind would be the main threats.

On Father’s Day, we will have a lower chance of afternoon storms. If you have plans to be outside, be prepared for some possible lightning and gusty wind for a few hours.

Monday will have the highest chance for showers up and down the Front Range and in metro Denver. Some communities could get up to a quarter inch of moisture. It’s not a lot, but at this point, with all the dry days, it’s welcomed.

We look to turn dry again for the rest of next week with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will return to the hot lower 90s. Good news is we will not be heating to record levels in the triple digits.