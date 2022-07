DENVER (KDVR) — After a stormy week, we are in for a seasonal weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 90s both days with isolated storms.

A few thunderstorms are expected for today with some pockets of heavy rain being a possibility over the higher terrain, meaning there is a low flooding threat across the burn scars.

Sunday is expected to bring more scattered activity for the afternoon and evening.

We will keep this seasonal pattern going through the upcoming week.