DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday will start off dry with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s across the Front Range.

There will be a 20% chance for a brief passing storm with better chances in the mountains and southern Colorado. The storms over the weekend are not expected to turn severe but lightning and gusty winds will still be found so keep an eye on the sky.

Storms on Sunday will be more scattered. Temperatures will reach around 90 degrees in Denver with scattered storms expected for the late afternoon and evening.

On Monday, the Fourth of July, there will be a 20% chance for storms in the afternoon and evening with most places staying dry. They should clear out to the east by the time most of the metroplex’s firework shows get started. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 70s Monday night.

Tuesday’s storm chances will drop to 10% with a high temperature in the mid-90s.

A few scattered storms will return on Wednesday before a hot and dry end to the week.