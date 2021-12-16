Seasonal end of the week; warming through the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — A weak cold front will pass north of the metro area Thursday night, bringing in a slight cooldown for the end of the week. That boundary will add some light snow to the mountains overnight and into Friday morning.

Winds will still be brisk at times on Friday, making seasonal highs in the lower 40s feel a little cooler. Skies will stay clear as we head into the weekend as high pressure builds in. Highs on Saturday are also close to seasonal averages in the middle 40s.

Sunday and the week to follow will be warmer along the Front Range as highs make it back into the 50s, nearing 60 degrees a few days.

The Front Range looks to be dry all week leading up to Christmas, but there is another chance for some mountain snow on Wednesday. Looking ahead to Christmas, Denver looks to be mainly sunny with highs near 60 degrees.