Scorching summer heat lingers, but there is relief in sight

DENVER (KDVR) — We are looking at some of the hottest days of the summer so far from Tuesday through Thursday. It could reach 100 degrees in Denver surpassing the record high of 97 set back in 1993.

On Wednesday we will have another record high possible with a forecast of 98 degrees which would beat the record of 92 set last year.

The record high on Thursday is 98 from 2012 and we look to be shy of that with a forecast of 96 degrees. There is also a slight chance for a rain showers or thunderstorm late in the day.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms increases starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend. This will allow temperatures to return to the lower 80s and break the hot stretch of days.