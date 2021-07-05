Scattered thunderstorms followed by dry days and hot temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms will be moving off the mountains and across metro Denver late this evening. A few storms can produce heavy rain and hail. As always, watch out for lightning and wind too. Most of the storms should end around midnight.

We will have another chance for rain with passing storms on Tuesday. There will still be the threat for heavy rain and small hail with a few of the storms. It will be noticeably cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

We heat up quickly with dry days on Wednesday and Thursday as afternoon readings head back into the 90s. Our hottest day with be Thursday with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 90s. The record high in Denver for Thursday, July 8th is 103 degrees set in 1989.

Temperatures will be closer to 90 degrees from Friday through the weekend which is normal at this time of year in Denver. There will also be an isolated shower or thunderstorms possible each afternoon.