DENVER (KDVR) — We have more of the same today – back to the heat of summer with highs around 90 degrees and afternoon storm chance.

Scattered storm chances are possible in the afternoon and evening hours with stronger winds and lightning.

The Fourth of July will have mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the lower 90s. Small storm chances are possible, but don’t let that ruin any holiday plans and dry for fireworks.

Tuesday keeps the highs in the lower 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

This pattern of 90 degree heat and afternoon storms continues through the week.