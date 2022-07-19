DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers and storms will push east across eastern Colorado Tuesday evening. Another round of storms will move in Wednesday afternoon with highs staying in the mid-90s.

Denver will top out around 94 degrees Wednesday afternoon with storm chances after 1 p.m.

The strongest storms on Wednesday will stay southeast of Denver on the plains where a marginal risk for severe weather is in place.

Storm chances will go down slightly on Thursday with more hot temperatures.

Friday will be mostly dry and could reach 100 degrees. This could potentially be Denver’s second 100-degree day of the week and fourth for the month of July.

Saturday will stay dry with temperatures hitting the upper 90s.

Storm chances will cool temperatures down Sunday into next week.