DENVER (KDVR) – Scattered storms will continue today with some hot temps. In the high country it will be a touch cooler this afternoon from more cloud cover.

The best chance for rain will come in the afternoon – evening and mainly for the mountains again. The mountains will see scattered storms that could bring flood risk to local burn scars. Stay storm aware if headed out for a hike!

A few storms could drift through the metro so keep all plans but keep an eye to the sky.

We clear things out overnight so dry skies start off our week with the 80s.