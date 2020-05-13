Scattered storms to bring needed rain to some areas

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — A few showers and thunderstorms will develop on Thursday afternoon and evening. These will be random in nature, so not everyone will get rain.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives on Friday. Again, some areas will get much-needed rain, but not all areas along the Front Range will get precipitation.

More hit-and-miss storms are possible on Saturday. Hopefully with the rain chances spread out over these three days, you’ll get some needed moisture.

And you’ll need that rain because we dry out next week and the heat will be on. We are forecasting highs in the 80s from Sunday through the middle of next week. Monday will be our hottest day and could reach 90 degrees in some places.

