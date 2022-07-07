DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered storms will push across the mountains, Front Range and plains Thursday evening. Some of them could turn severe with hail and gusty winds.

A marginal risk for severe storms is in place along and east of Interstate 25 meaning that stronger storms that develop could contain up to quarter-size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

For metro Denver and most of the Front Range, storms will push east by 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Friday will be drier with a 10% chance of an isolated storm. Temperatures will hit the mid-90s Friday afternoon.

It will be a hot weekend ahead in Denver with 100-degree temperatures possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s high could break the record of 98 degrees set in 2021.

Saturday will stay dry but there will be a 10% chance for isolated storms on Sunday afternoon.

Storm chances will go back up to 30% on Monday and Tuesday, cooling high temperatures back into the low 90s.