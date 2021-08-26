Scattered storms this evening before drying out and heating back up tomorrow

DENVER (KDVR) — Warm temperatures with scattered storms continue this evening with the strongest storms expected to stay east of the Front Range.

Some storms could turn severe on the northeast plains where a marginal risk for severe storms is in place. The main threats will be hail, gusty winds and lightning.

Friday, we dry out and heat back up, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

Chances for storms will go up to 10% on Saturday and 20% on Sunday.

Storms will cool temperatures into the 80s on Sunday, but that doesn’t last long as dry weather and temperatures in the 90s return next week.