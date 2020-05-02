Scattered storms Saturday night followed by warm temperatures and more storms Sunday

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered showers and storms across Eastern Colorado on Saturday night. With a marginal risk for severe weather in place over the Front Range, some isolated storms could contain hail and wind.

Storms will move out overnight.

Sunday will bring more mild temperatures and storm chances. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s on the Front Range. There will be about a 20 percent chance for some isolated storms in Eastern Colorado Sunday afternoon and evening. Once again, there is a small chance that some storms turn severe with gusty winds and hail.

Monday will have a 10 percent for an isolated shower or storm. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with sunshine and mild temperatures.

More unsettled weather and storm chances will return to the Front Range on Thursday and Friday.