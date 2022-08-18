DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range will stay dry again Thursday evening before a wetter pattern returns for Friday. There will be scattered storms Friday afternoon with warm temperatures.

High temperatures in Denver on Friday will climb to about 85 degrees. There will be a 20% chance for storms with the best chance between 4 and 8 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats.

There will be another air quality warning for the Front Range until 4 p.m. with high levels of ground ozone.

Saturday and Sunday will both stay in the 80s with isolated to scattered afternoon storm chances. The best chances for weekend storms will stay south of Interstate 70 in southern Colorado.

Monday and Tuesday will be slightly drier with only an isolated storm or two. With a storm chance of only 10%, most places will stay dry.

Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s through next week with storm chances going back up to 20% by Wednesday and Thursday.