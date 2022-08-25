DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures hit the 90s on the Front Range on Thursday with scattered afternoon storms. There will be more storms on Friday with highs in the mid-80s.

Denver hit 90 degrees for the 53rd time this summer on Thursday. Another 90-degree day is possible on Sunday.

Friday’s temperatures will climb to 86 degrees with scattered storms from 3-9 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats.

Saturday will be mostly dry with highs close to 90. Sunday will have a better chance for storms with highs around 90 degrees.

Temperatures will cool to the 80s next week with a 10% chance for storms on Monday and Wednesday.