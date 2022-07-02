DENVER (KDVR) — After some isolated evening storms, clouds will gradually clear across Denver Saturday night with mild lows. Winds will stay light overnight, with lows near 60 degrees. Sunday is back to the heat of summer with highs near 90. Small storm chances are possible in the afternoon and evening hours with stronger winds.

The Fourth of July will have mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the lower 90s. Small storm chances are possible, but don’t let that ruin any holiday plans. Tuesday keeps the highs in the lower 90s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday has plenty of sunshine, small storm chances, and highs in the low 90s. Thursday has better chances for widespread storms along the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Highs remain in the lower 90s with stronger winds within storms. Friday is mostly sunny, helping highs top out in the middle 90s. Saturday kicks off the weekend with upper 90s and partly cloudy skies.