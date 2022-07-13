DENVER (KDVR) — Most of Colorado will stay dry Wednesday evening with the best chance for isolated storms staying in the mountains. Hot temperatures stay for Thursday with an increase in storm chances.

Temperatures will hit the upper 90s Thursday afternoon on the Front Range with a 30% chance for scattered storms.

Storms will develop on the Front Range in the afternoon at 1 p.m. on Thursday and will wrap up late Thursday night.

Storm chances will stay at 30% on Friday with a high temperature of around 95 degrees.

There will be isolated storms both Saturday and Sunday afternoons with high temperatures in the 90s.

Hot temperatures and storms will stay in the forecast heading into next week.