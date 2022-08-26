DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered afternoon storms on Friday with drier weather moving in over the weekend.

High temperatures will reach around 90 degrees on Saturday afternoon with sunshine and dry conditions. It will be a great day to spend time outside.

Temperatures will stay near 90 degrees on Sunday with a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Most places will stay dry.

Dry weather will return on Monday with only a 10% chance of storms on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will hit the upper 80s and low 90s for the next seven days.