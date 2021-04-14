Scattered snow showers move in Thursday evening, temps hit the 30s Friday afternoon

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered showers on the Front Range Wednesday evening, with the best chances staying in the mountains, foothills, in the Pikes Peak region, and on the Cheyenne Ridge north of Fort Collins.

Totals will be light from showers on the Front Range and will likely be under an inch. The mountains will see about 1-4 inches by Thursday morning.

Thursday’s temperatures will climb to the mid 40s before rain and snow showers move in that afternoon. Showers will start as rain Thursday afternoon in the lower elevations before switching to snow later in the evening. Snow will continue through midday Friday before ending.

Roads could turn slick in some spots Thursday night and Friday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s overnight. Snowfall totals will range from 3-5 inches on the Front Range, with higher totals up to 7 inches possible along the Palmer Divide and in the foothills.

There will be some melting as snow falls, making it hard to accurately measure.

There could be a few lingering light snow showers Saturday morning before drier weather moves in on Sunday heating high temperatures back to 50 degrees.

Another chance for snow will move in late Monday into Tuesday of next week.