Scattered snow showers, cold temps for Tuesday; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered snow showers will continue across some parts of Colorado on Monday evening. The best chances for accumulating snow will stay south and west of Denver in the Colorado Springs area and up into the foothills southwest of Denver. There will also be scattered snow showers on the eastern plains.

There will be better chances for snow showers on Tuesday on the Front Range and in Metro Denver. Showers will be on and off throughout the day. Roads could be slick causing some slow downs for both the morning and evening commutes. High temperatures will only make it to the upper 20s.

Snowfall totals by Tuesday night will range from a dusting up to 2 inches in Metro Denver and across the northern Front Range. Higher totals around 2 to 5 inches are expected on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills. The eastern plains will also pick up a couple of inches depending on location.

Dry weather will return to Colorado on Wednesday with afternoon highs climbing back into the 40s. Sunshine and dry conditions will stay through the weekend. Temperatures have a chance to hit the 60s on Friday afternoon.