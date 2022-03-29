DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered rain and snow showers are expected across Colorado Tuesday afternoon and evening. Whether your area sees rain or snow all depends on elevation and temperature.

The Front Range will see rain showers most of the day because temperatures will be on the warmer side. During the evening drive, some of the rain could start to change over to snow on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills.

Denver could see the change over happen for a brief time after 9 p.m.

Most of the rain and snow will move out overnight with only a few light snow showers lingering into Wednesday. The best chance for showers on Wednesday will stay in the mountains south of Interstate 70.

Denver isn’t expected to see any snowfall accumulation but the south and west sides could see a dusting of snow. There could be 1 to 2 inches of slushy, wet accumulation across the Palmer Divide and into the foothills.

The mountains will see about 1 to 6 inches of snow.

Dry weather will return on Thursday. There is a chance for a few scattered rain showers on Friday with high temperatures cooling back to the 50s.

Mild and dry weather will return for the weekend with another chance for rain on Monday.