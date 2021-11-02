Scattered rain, snow showers Tuesday night; dry weather returns Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — After a few days of cool and gloomy weather on the Front Range, drier weather and sunshine will return on Wednesday.

Some areas will see lingering rain and snow showers Tuesday evening before calm weather moves back in. The mountains will be the most likely to see some snowfall, although some parts of the Front Range that are higher in elevation like the Palmer Divide and foothills could see a dusting.

Colorado’s mountains will see an additional 1 to 3 inches Tuesday night on top of the 2 to 6 inches that have already fallen. Showers will come to an end by early Wednesday morning.

Sunshine and dry weather will finally return on Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s.

The rest of the week will be sunny and dry with gradually warming temperatures into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will hit the 70s.