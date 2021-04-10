Saturday temperatures warmer than normal before cold front rolls in

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday marks the start of an active weather pattern across Colorado, despite the beautiful clear skies and warm sunshine. Today’s the best day to get outside!

A ridge of high pressure today keeps skies clear, winds light and temperatures warmer than normal by nearly 10 degrees, sending highs near 70 degrees.

A cold front then crashes the party tonight, pushing in windy conditions tomorrow with highs in the 50s, followed by 40s next week and lots of clouds.

As the colder weather moves in, so too will precipitation, as a trough of low pressure leads to a mix of rain and snow from Tuesday through Friday. At night, it’ll be cold enough for snow and could accumulate to several inches each night, making for slippery morning commutes.

April’s sharp sun angle will melt snow from the streets by mid-morning each day, but a rain-snow mix will continue.

The precipitation ahead is quite welcome, as we’re still climbing out of a drought. Multi-day snow totals won’t be terribly impressive as far as “deep snow” because it will compress and melt during the day, but the liquid equivalent (if the snow were melted) could exceed 1 inch next week.